Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Soldier arrested with AK-47 live bullet at Belagavi airport

The soldier was handed over to the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) station headquarters in the district for further investigation. (Representational)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Belagavi police in North Karnataka arrested a soldier and seized a live bullet of AK 47 rifle and a fired cartridge case of Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) fired empty case at Sambra airport in the district on Sunday.

The arrested has been identified as Nayak Subedar Arun Maruti Bhosle. The soldier was handed over to the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) station headquarters in the district for further investigation.

Also Read | Three-year-old bone marrow donor, Bengaluru doctors give Iraqi boy a new lease of life

According to police, the soldier was on his way to Jammu and Kashmir to report for duty after completing his leave in his native village in the district. The police said the soldier was found carrying the live bullet and fired cartridge case during the frisking by Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) men at the airport.