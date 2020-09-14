Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Soldier arrested with AK-47 live bullet at Belagavi airport

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Belagavi police in North Karnataka arrested a soldier and seized a live bullet of AK 47 rifle and a fired cartridge case of Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) fired empty case at Sambra airport in the district on Sunday.
The arrested has been identified as Nayak Subedar Arun Maruti Bhosle. The soldier was handed over to the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (MLIRC) station headquarters in the district for further investigation.
According to police, the soldier was on his way to Jammu and Kashmir to report for duty after completing his leave in his native village in the district. The police said the soldier was found carrying the live bullet and fired cartridge case during the frisking by Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) men at the airport.
As many as 1,19,587 candidates appeared for National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical and dental courses for the 2020-21 academic year at various centres located across Karnataka on Sunday.
The exams were held amid a coronavirus pandemic in 298 examination centres across Karnataka. The Karnataka government had taken precautionary measures like thermal screening and sanitisers for both students and staff in the examination centres.
A three-year-old girl from Iraq became a lifesaver for her 18-year-old brother after she donated her bone marrow for a successful transplantation that took place in Bengaluru.
Ahmed had undergone splenectomy in his native country and was referred to Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru since only optimal treatment is available in Iraq.
According to doctors at the hospital, the teenager was also suffering from symptomatic anemia (needing frequent blood transfusions) and jaundice.
Last month, B S Yediyurappa, 77, Chief Minister of Karnataka, tested positive for Covid-19 as the state’s caseload witnessed a steep surge. Later, Yediyurappa’s daughter and the Karnataka health minister were also diagnosed with Covid-19. Now, back at work, the chief minister is tackling the rising coronavirus death rate as cases near the five lakh mark in the state. He says he has been focusing on his diet and exercise, and drinking herbal Kashaya to boost his immunity.
Sub-inspector Shanthappa Jademmanavar was the recipient of a lot of praise on social media after he was photographed teaching a group of labourers’ children, something he does daily now before reporting for work. But the Bengaluru police official said he took up the role only because he saw the children not getting any education.
“I saw these children simply loitering on roads, not attending online classes or getting any formal education while their parents worked. It pained me because education is a fundamental right,” he told indianexpress.com.
These photos of Jademmanavar, who is posted at the Annapurneswari Nagara Police station, were widely shared on social media last week.
