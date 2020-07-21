Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Now, BBMP forms Covid-19 task force in Bengaluru

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a special Covid Task Force similar to that of the state Covid Task Force in a bid to strategise containment measures more efficiently.
The task force is expected to hold meetings every alternative day, to begin with, to discuss issues and solutions related to the coronavirus situation in the city.
Meanwhile, the state government Monday decided to go ahead with the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.
As per the Standard Operating Procedure issued after a high-level meeting, the Karnataka Examination Authority has been asked not to chose centres used for quarantine purposes for the test.
Bengaluru’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Monday roped in popular Kannada actor Ramesh Arvind as its brand ambassador to disseminate accurate information on novel coronavirus.
On Monday, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad announced the appointment of Ramesh Arvind as the ambassador and included Ramesh into the newly formed BBMP COVID-19 task force to contain the Covid-19 in the city.
“Ramesh is appointed as the BBMP ambassador to disseminate right information about Covid 19 to the masses,” commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said.
Further, Karnataka will allow students coming for the exam from other states to attend the same without quarantining. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to provide separate rooms at each centre for such candidates.
Asymptomatic coronavirus patients in Karnataka’s Ballari district organised a flash mob at a Covid-19 care centre in the district on Sunday.
The video of the flash mob has gone viral on social media. The patients, along with staff working at the Covid care centre, danced to a popular Kannada song called ‘Mastu Mastu Hudgi Bandlu.’
The flash mob was organised at Bellari’s Government Dental College which has now been converted into a Covid-19 care centre by the district administration.
As the number of fresh Covid-19 cases and fatalities linked to the pandemic surge in Bengaluru, the capital city alone reported 1452 new cases while the same was 3648 in Karnataka on Monday.
At the same time, at least 32 wards in the city recorded over 10 cases each on Monday, BBMP statistics revealed. According to BBMP’s Covid-19 War Room data, Thanisandra topped the list with 55 cases, followed by Shantala Nagar (54), Pattabhiram Nagar (30), Kumaraswamy Layout (22), Jakkur (21) among others.
Meanwhile, the number of active containment zones in the city comprising 198 wards rose to 8398.
The health department also attributed 31 more deaths that took place over the last few days to Bengaluru's death toll on Monday. With this, 698 deaths have been reported cumulatively from the city.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a special Covid-19 Task Force in Bengaluru close on the lines of the Karnataka Covid Task Force to contain Covid-19 in the city.
Newly-appointed BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad on Monday issued orders constituting the task force. The task force will create a process to report suspected cases through ILI/SARI surveillance, will focus on early case identification and detection, effective surveillance and coordination of contact tracing by involving all stakeholders at the ward level.
The committee comprises BBMP Commissioner, D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner, Dr Giridhara R Babu, professor, head- Lifecourse epidomology, IIPH, PHFI, Vijendra, chief health officer- public health, BBMP, Nirmala Buggi, chief health officer- clinical, BBMP, Dr Ravi Mehta, pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, Dr Krishna Murthy, Medical Director, Vittala International Institute, Ophthalmology, Dr Venkatesh, DSO, Surveillance, Coordination of contact tracing, containment zones, Dr Asis Satapathy, Regional Team lead and NPO- World Health Organisation, Bengaluru, Dr Nagaraja N T, Survelliance Medical Officer, WHO-Bengaluru, Ramesh Arvind, actor, Dr Ranganath, prof and Head, BMCRI, Dr Ramesh Masthi, Professor, KIMS, Dr Suresh G K, NUHM, BBMP, Dr Kalavathi, RCH, BBMP, Dr Pradeep Rangappa, Intensivist, Columbia Asia Hospital.
