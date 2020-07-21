Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Now, BBMP forms Covid-19 task force in Bengaluru

MLA Zameer Ahmed, former BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and others visit a containment zone in Bengaluru. (File) MLA Zameer Ahmed, former BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and others visit a containment zone in Bengaluru. (File)

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a special Covid Task Force similar to that of the state Covid Task Force in a bid to strategise containment measures more efficiently.

The task force is expected to hold meetings every alternative day, to begin with, to discuss issues and solutions related to the coronavirus situation in the city.

Meanwhile, the state government Monday decided to go ahead with the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 scheduled to be held on July 30 and 31.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure issued after a high-level meeting, the Karnataka Examination Authority has been asked not to chose centres used for quarantine purposes for the test.