Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Buses, autos, cabs to operate during night curfew hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The government also gave permission to autos, taxis and cabs to operate during the curfew hours to pick passengers only from pickup points or bus stands. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The government also gave permission to autos, taxis and cabs to operate during the curfew hours to pick passengers only from pickup points or bus stands.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka Government permits safaris, trekking, jungle resorts, and other similar hospitality services offered by private organisations to reopen from June 8.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary T K Anil Kumar issued a clarification on Thursday. “Noting that the Ministry of Home Affairs, in its guidelines, has permitted hospitality services to resume from June 8, it is clarified that Jungle Lodges & Resorts and other similar hospitality services offered by private organisations, along with other related activities will be permitted from June 8, including safaris, trekking, etc by adhering to social distancing, hygiene and all measures and national directives issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department,” stated in the clarification.

Meanwhile, days after easing of COVID-19 lockdown norms under unlock 1.0, the Karnataka government permitted state transport buses to operate even during the night curfew hours 9 pm to 5 am.

The government also gave permission to autos, taxis and cabs to operate during the curfew hours to pick passengers only from pickup points or bus stands.

Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in an order said, “state transport corporations (BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC, and NWKRTC) buses have been allowed to operate during night curfew hours from 9 pm to 5 am. On the basis of their bus tickets, passengers would be allowed to commute to bus stand or from there to home, in accordance with the COVID-19 control measures, SOPs, and other guidelines.”