Friday, June 05, 2020
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Buses, autos, cabs to operate during night curfew hours

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News Live Updates: Days after easing of COVID-19 lockdown norms under unlock 1.0, the Karnataka government permitted state transport buses to operate even during the night curfew hours 9 pm to 5 am.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 5, 2020 8:33:37 am
Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The government also gave permission to autos, taxis and cabs to operate during the curfew hours to pick passengers only from pickup points or bus stands.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The Karnataka Government permits safaris, trekking, jungle resorts, and other similar hospitality services offered by private organisations to reopen from June 8.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority member-secretary T K Anil Kumar issued a clarification on Thursday. “Noting that the Ministry of Home Affairs, in its guidelines, has permitted hospitality services to resume from June 8, it is clarified that Jungle Lodges & Resorts and other similar hospitality services offered by private organisations, along with other related activities will be permitted from June 8, including safaris, trekking, etc by adhering to social distancing, hygiene and all measures and national directives issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department,” stated in the clarification.

Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar in an order said, “state transport corporations (BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC, and NWKRTC) buses have been allowed to operate during night curfew hours from 9 pm to 5 am. On the basis of their bus tickets, passengers would be allowed to commute to bus stand or from there to home, in accordance with the COVID-19 control measures, SOPs, and other guidelines.”

Live Blog

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:28 (IST)05 Jun 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Bengaluru where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0, unlock phase 1 and more across Bengaluru and Karnataka. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

The death toll also rose to 57 after four new Covid-19 fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 257 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking the total tally of infections in the state to 4,320. The death toll also rose to 57 after four new Covid-19 fatalities were reported.

“As of today, 4320 cases have been reported in Karnataka. This includes 1,610 discharges. Today, 257 new positive cases have been reported and 106 people have been discharged,” Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed.

Any queries and support related to COVID-19 in Karnataka, citizens can contact round-the-clock helpline numbers: 104(toll free) +91-80-4684-8600/6669-2000

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus June 4 Highlights

