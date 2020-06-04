Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Malls, places of worship, offices directed to check quarantine stamps as state prepares for Unlock 2.0

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The government has ordered shops, commercial establishments, offices, malls, places of worship, and others to check for quarantine stamp before customers are given entry. Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: The government has ordered shops, commercial establishments, offices, malls, places of worship, and others to check for quarantine stamp before customers are given entry.

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Karnataka Health Department has issued a fresh set of guidelines related to opening up religious places (across faiths), malls, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services which will be opened from June 8 as part of the second phase of unlock post the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“General public and resident welfare association are advised to report any violation of the quarantine in their neighbourhood to the police at telephone number 100,” a government order issued on Wednesday mentioned.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 40 containment zones in the city to date.

The latest additions to the list include a street located in Malleshwaram and an apartment complex located in Visvesvarapura.