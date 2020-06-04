Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Live Updates: Malls, places of worship, offices directed to check quarantine stamps as state prepares for Unlock 2.0

scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 04, 2020
COVID19
By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: June 4, 2020 8:30:39 am
The government has ordered shops, commercial establishments, offices, malls, places of worship, and others to check for quarantine stamp before customers are given entry.

“General public and resident welfare association are advised to report any violation of the quarantine in their neighbourhood to the police at telephone number 100,” a government order issued on Wednesday mentioned.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 40 containment zones in the city to date.

The latest additions to the list include a street located in Malleshwaram and an apartment complex located in Visvesvarapura.

Catch the latest news in Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown 5.0 and phase 1 of the unlock across the state and more through the day.

08:30 (IST)04 Jun 2020
Bengaluru International Airport, Bangalore, Domestic Flights According to the survey, 87 per cent participants also felt airports are safer compared to train and bus stations.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by BIAL to understand passenger perception and expectation towards air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, revealed that 90 per cent of passengers considered air travel much safer compared to the other modes.

READ| 90% passengers feel air travel to be safe among other modes, finds BIAL survey

Here are a few contacts that might come handy for you in emergency situations: BBMP Control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916.

