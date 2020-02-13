Karnataka bandh today LIVE Updates: Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet, security beefed up in Bengaluru

Karnataka bandh today: Stones were pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet in Karnataka. (Source: ANI) Karnataka bandh today: Stones were pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet in Karnataka. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka bandh today: Stones were pelted at a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet as the 12-hour Karnataka bandh call by several pro-Kannada organisations under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota began on Thursday.

The organisations are demanding the implementation of a report by former union minister Sarojini Mahishi that recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

The bandh may affect transport services across the city since Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association have extended supported to the shutdown. The government said bus services would operate as usual and schools and colleges would also function. Police said no permission had been given for any rally and warned of action against those forcing closure of businesses and shops, PTI reported.