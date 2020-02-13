Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Karnataka bandh today LIVE Updates: Stones pelted at bus in Farangipet, security beefed up in Bengaluru

Karnataka bandh today: Pro-Kannada organisations are demanding an increase in the reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

Written by Ralph Alex Arakal | Bengaluru | Updated: February 13, 2020 9:13:53 am
Karnataka bandh today: Stones were pelted on a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet in Karnataka. (Source: ANI)

Karnataka bandh today: Stones were pelted at a Tirupati-Mangaluru bus in Farangipet as the 12-hour Karnataka bandh call by several pro-Kannada organisations under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota began on Thursday.

The organisations are demanding the implementation of a report by former union minister Sarojini Mahishi that recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

The bandh may affect transport services across the city since Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association have extended supported to the shutdown. The government said bus services would operate as usual and schools and colleges would also function. Police said no permission had been given for any rally and warned of action against those forcing closure of businesses and shops, PTI reported.

Live Blog

Highlights

    09:12 (IST)13 Feb 2020
    Karnataka bandh underway

    Welcome to our live blog. With several pro-Kannada outfits calling for a Karnataka bandh today, normal life is likely to be disrupted partially today. While  Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association have extended support to the bandh, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation said buses would ply as usual. For the latest traffic updates and likely road diversions, keep a tab on our live blog.

    Karnataka bandh today LIVE Updates: Autos and cabs will not be available from 6 am to 6 pm in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

    The Ramakrishna Hegde government had appointed Sarojini Mahishi, a four-time Member of Parliament and senior Janatha party leader, to head the committee in 1983. The panel had recommended job quota for Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private firms and multinational companies.

    It submitted an interim report in June 1984 and a final report in December 1986 with 58 recommendations, of which the Karnataka government had accepted 45. The recommendations included 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in all state government establishments and Public Sector Units, 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in group ‘C’ and group ‘D’ jobs in central government departments, and PSUs operating in Karnataka. It also recommended a minimum of 80 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in Group ‘B’ jobs and 65 per cent in Group ‘A’ jobs in central government units and PSUs in the state.

    It said officers in all industrial units in the state should invariably be Kannadiga, and all jobs in the private sector were reserved for Kannadigas barring, if necessary, senior/skilled positions.

