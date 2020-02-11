Pro-Kannada organisations call for Karnataka bandh on Feb 13, traffic disruptions likely

Autos and cabs will not be available from 6 am to 6 pm in Bengaluru. (File Photo) Autos and cabs will not be available from 6 am to 6 pm in Bengaluru. (File Photo)

Several pro-Kannada organisations under the banner of Karnataka Sanghatanegala Okkoota have called for a bandh in the state on Thursday, February 13, for increasing reservation of jobs for Kannadigas in both government and private sectors.

The organisations are demanding the government implement the Sarojini Mahishi report which recommends a certain percentage of jobs to Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private companies, and multinational companies. The report was submitted in 1984 but is yet to be implemented.

Meanwhile, the bandh may affect transport services across the city since the Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association has extended supported to the bandh.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tanveer Pasha, president of the Association, said, “We are extending the support to the bandh since the Sarojini Mahishi report should be implemented so that many Kannadigas will get jobs. It is the collective decision of all taxi and auto union leaders to support the bandh.

He added that autos and cabs will not be available from 6 am to 6 pm in the city.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) staff and workers associations have not yet decided on extending their support to the bandh. Prakash K, vice president of KSRTC staff and workers associations, confirmed that they have not decided to participate in the bandh.

Other organisations who have extended their support include the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), and the lorry owners association.

The Ramakrishna Hegde government had appointed Sarojini Mahishi, a four-time Member of Parliament and senior Janatha party leader, to head the committee in 1983. The panel had recommended job quota for Kannadigas in public sector undertakings, private firms and multinational companies.

It submitted an interim report in June 1984 and a final report in December 1986 with 58 recommendations, of which the Karnataka government had accepted 45. The recommendations included 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in all state government establishments and Public Sector Units, 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in group ‘C’ and group ‘D’ jobs in central government departments, and PSUs operating in Karnataka. It also recommended a minimum of 80 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in Group ‘B’ jobs and 65 per cent in Group ‘A’ jobs in central government units and PSUs in the state.

It said officers in all industrial units in the state should invariably be Kannadiga, and all jobs in the private sector were reserved for Kannadigas barring, if necessary, senior/skilled positions.

