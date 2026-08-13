Karnataka bandh today over Cauvery water dispute: What is open and what is closed?

Karnataka is observing a statewide one-day bandh on Thursday, protesting over the Cauvery water issue. The bandh is led by Karnataka Okkuta state president Vatal Nagaraj along with various pro-Kannada groups, urging the state government not to release water.

However, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Praveen Shetty said on Wednesday that his organisation would not join the bandh. “We will continue our protest; We demand that activist Vatal Nagaraj step back from the bandh,” he stated in the press conference.

VIDEO | Bengaluru: “We will not observe Karnataka bandh tomorrow, but we will continue our protest; we demand that activist Vatal Nagaraj step back from the bandh”, says Praveen Shetty of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/I6taAbBudt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

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The bandh has been issued because of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s order directing the release of 12,000 cusecs of water for 15 days, adding up to about 16 TMC. The Cauvery Water Management Authority later upheld the order. Last week, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court with a writ petition.

#WATCH | Koppal: Karnataka Okkuta has called for a statewide bandh, protesting over the Cauvery water issue. The bandh is led by Karnataka Okkuta State President Vatal Nagaraj along with various pro-Kannada groups. pic.twitter.com/NxcuKgL52t — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

What all is closed today in Karnataka?

Despite the bandh call, schools, banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport are expected to function normally in Karnataka on Thursday.

The Bengaluru City Police appealed for calm and cooperation ahead of the bandh, saying that it is equally important to respect the right of other citizens to carry out daily routines without any disruptions.

In a press note issued, the Police Commissioner said several organisations have called for the bandh, while other organisations have informed the police that they are not supporting it.

“All organisations and members of the public are requested to cooperate with the Bengaluru City Police in maintaining peace, public order and normalcy in the city,” the note read.

Union minister H D Kumaraswamy in a press conference stated that the Cauvery matter could not be treated lightly at a time when Karnataka was facing water scarcity. He said the order to release 12,000 cusecs of water for another 15 days amounted to giving away more than 15 TMC, warning that Bengaluru’s drinking water security could also come under pressure.

The Cauvery issue cannot be treated lightly. At a time when Karnataka is facing water scarcity and our farmers have been advised against cultivation, the direction to release 12,000 cusecs of water for another 15 days means giving away more than 15 TMC of water. Even… pic.twitter.com/4kewdklQl1 — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 12, 2026

“Karnataka’s water cannot be taken for granted,” Kumaraswamy said, urging the state government to consult legal experts urgently and present its case firmly before the relevant authorities.

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