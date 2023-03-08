scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Karnataka Congress withdraws tomorrow’s state-wide bandh due to PU exams

The Congress has decided to withdraw the symbolic Karnataka bandh which was supposed to be held tomorrow, due to the pressure from students and parents in the wake of school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, the party's state unit President D K Shivakumar said in a statement.

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
Karnataka Congress withdraws tomorrow’s state-wide bandh due to PU exams
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Karnataka unit of the Congress has decided to withdraw the two-hour-long bandh it had called on March 9, as part of its fight against alleged corruption by the ruling BJP, in the wake of second year Pre-University (class 12) and other school and college exams in the state.

The Congress has decided to withdraw the symbolic Karnataka bandh which was supposed to be held tomorrow, due to the pressure from students and parents in the wake of school and college examinations, including the second PUC examination, the party’s state unit President D K Shivakumar said in a statement.

He said this decision has been made after consultation with senior Congress leaders.

The Congress had decided to hold a symbolic bandh for two hours from 9 am to 11 am on March 9 to protest the alleged rampant corruption by the BJP government and to demand the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Shivakumar said, “But students and parents expressed their concerns that bandh will cause inconvenience to them as there are exams. Their welfare is our priority. So respecting their feelings, we have decided to withdraw the bandh call.” Congress had called for a two-hour long bandh on Thursday, as part of its fight against alleged corruption by ruling BJP, following the recovery of over Rs 8 crore cash from its MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar M V, by the Lokayukta, in an apparent bribery case.

Also Read
Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in illegal gratification...
Bill passed to remove penalty on unauthorised properties in Bengaluru
Karnataka govt announces 17% hike in basic salary, employees withdraw strike
karnataka working hours bill news, indian express
Karnataka passes bill allowing 12-hour work days in industries, weekly wo...

The party had said that schools, colleges, transport and health services will not be disturbed, during the bandh, while appealing to all traders, shopkeepers to cooperate by shutting closing their shops and establishments for two hours.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 13:41 IST
Next Story

Priyanka Gandhi’s PA booked for ‘misbehaving’ with Bigg Boss celebrity Archana Gautam

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close