Karnataka Bandh call by pro-Kannada outfits withdrawn after leaders meet CM

Friday’s day-long Karnataka bandh call was withdrawn after pro-Kannada leaders Vatal Nagaraj, Praveen Shetty and others met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Thursday following his requests to call off the bandh.

Meanwhile, hours before the bandh, several pro-Kannada organisations said they will just extend moral support and not participate. Those against the bandh included the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, auto, schools and college and shopping malls associations and several other commercial establishments and transport organisations.

Last week, Nagaraj had called for a state-wide bandh Friday demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in the state over its alleged “repeated involvement in anti-Karnataka activities” in Belagavi region of north Karnataka.

MES activists had allegedly burnt a Kannada flag in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and defaced the statue of Karnataka’s historical icon Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi.

Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had appealed to pro-Kannada outfits to withdraw their bandh call. He had said, “Strong action has been taken against the MES activists who indulged in vandalism in Belagavi. Legal provisions will be examined to ban MES. Karnataka bandh is not appropriate. Bandh is not a solution for the problems.”