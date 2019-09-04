Karnataka bandh today LIVE Updates: Congress calls for protest after D K Shivakumar’s arrest

With an intention to defame, blackmail and threaten, the Modi govt has launched this politically motivated attack on their opponents. We stand with @DKShivakumar and will fight this Hitler raj of BJP with all our might. We shall not be cowed down. #DKShivakumararrested

Gundu has also directed all district units of the party to stage protests on Wednesday.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao has come out in support of D K Shivakumar, calling his arrest a political vendetta. "With an intention to defame, blackmail and threaten, the Modi govt has launched this politically motivated attack on their opponents. We stand with @DKShivakumar and will fight this Hitler raj of BJP with all our might. We shall not be cowed down," he said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Shivakumar arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores. Read more

However, in July this year, his efforts to pacify rebel MLAs so as to keep the coalition government intact failed when the HD Kumaraswamy government lost the trust vote in the Assembly by six votes in a House where 20 coalition MLAs remained absent.

A minister in the Karnataka during the JDS-Congress government, D K Shivakumar is referred to as Congress’ ‘troubleshooter’ and the go-to person in times of crisis. A seven-time legislator, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DKS, has lived up to his “proactive and loyal” image as a leader who puts things back in place for his party.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also jumped in support of Shivakumar, saying that he will come out clean of the investigation and the nation will understand the "ulterior motives of the BJP". "Opposition leaders are being targeted each and every day using central government agencies. It is just an attempt to divert the attention from structural failures of @BJP4India government and also to prevent the voices of dissent. @DKShivakumar is also a victim of their vindictive politics. He will definitely come out clean and the whole country will understand the ulterior motives of @BJP4India. We are all with him in this difficult time and shall provide him with full support," he said on Twitter.

The money laundering case registered by the ED last year is the fall out of an investigation carried out by the income tax department against Shivakumar in 2017 where Rs 8.83 crore in unaccounted cash was found in New Delhi in locations linked to the Congress leader. The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and others based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department in a court here for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

“In order to condemn the arrest of DK Shivakumar and the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate by the government, the Karnataka Congress has called for a state-wide bandh on September 4,” KPCC General secretary Sathyan Puthoor told indianexpress.com .

Karnataka bandh LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Congress has called for a state-wide bandh Wednesday following the arrest of DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case Tuesday. The senior Congress leader was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency grilled him for the fifth day.

After being detained in the morning, Congress leader D K Shivakumar was released from police custody in the evening and sent to Bangalore. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

In the wake of D K Shivakumar’s arrest, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao has also directed all district units of the party to stage protests on Wednesday.

Following the Congress leader's arrest, stones were pelted on 5 KSRTC buses in Satanur, the native place of Shivakumar, and in Channapatana and Ramanagara. Three buses from Kanakapura depot and 1 from Channapatna depot were vandalised by stone pelters.

Protests intensified across Karnataka condemning the arrest of the seven-time legislator and former Energy, Water Resources Minister. On Tuesday, effigies of BJP leaders were also burnt in Ramanagara as part of intense protests across major roads and key areas of the town.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) PRO said that they are monitoring the situation. "We are monitoring situation, directed divisional officers to take action of services suspension based on local situation. Control rooms have been activated and divisional officers have been asked to act suitably," he told indianexpress.com. Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural IGPs have also been alerted for precautionary measures.

Senior Congress leaders have condemned Shivakumar's arrest and said that the BJP government was playing vendetta politics.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reacted over Shivakumar's arrest and said, "We were expecting this for the last 7-8 months. The Central government is misusing their offices to suppress the leaders of the opposition."

"He (@DKShivakumar) has been cooperating with ED/IT officials for all inquiries till date on his business transactions even until today. Why is it necessary to keep him in custody for more days even then," he added.

Karnakata Chief Minister BS BS Yediyurappa also reacted over the Congress leader's arrest: "It’s not that I’m happy with his arrest. I pray to God that @DKShivakumar should come out of all this."

“In my life, neither have I hated anyone nor wished for something bad to happen to someone. Law will take its own course in such cases," he said.

Also known to be Congress' trouble-shooter in Karnataka, Shivakumar's arrest comes at a time when former finance minister P Chidambaram is also facing trial in the INX Media money laundering case.