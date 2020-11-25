Karnataka bandh: Autos, cabs to be off the road on Dec 5

Recently, former MLA and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj had called for a bandh condemning the state government’s decision to form Maratha Development Authority. (PTI)

A section of Kannada organisations have given a call for Karnataka bandh on December 5, protesting against the state government’s decision to constitute Maratha Development Authority.

Most of the transport unions including autorickshaw and taxi unions have decided to support the bandh, while hotel owners’ association have said they will not be closing their businesses for the day but extend moral support.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Uber Drivers and Owners Association said that the cabs will be off the road on December 5 in support of the bandh. Manjunath from Adarsha Autorickshaw Union said autorickshaw services will be suspended on bandh day.

Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association said hotels and restaurants are considered essential services and the hospitality sector has already suffered a big blow owing to COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, all hotels and restaurants would remain open in the interests of farmers, owners, workers, and customers, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, PC Rao said.

According to Vattal Nagraj, a massive rally will be taken out from the Town Hall to Freedom Park in Bengaluru city on December 5. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had warned pro-Kannada organisations of strict action if they went ahead with the bandh.

The Karnataka government recently announced setting up a Maratha development board, with a fund of Rs 50 crore. The move to constitute a separate board for Marathi-speaking people has sparked protests among pro-Kannada groups, who have given a call for a Karnataka bandh on December 5, on account of opposition to neighbouring Maharashtra’s claims on border regions of Karnataka, which have large Marathi-speaking populations.

After a Cabinet meeting on November 18, state Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, “The Cabinet has approved the creation of the Maratha Development Board and it has been decided in principle to create a Lingayat Veerashaiva Development Board.”

