Ayurveda student dies by suicide over ‘defamatory rumours’ in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

A 23-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student allegedly died by suicide at her house in Holalkere town of the Chitradurga district in Karnataka, reportedly distressed over rumours linking her to a professor, the police said Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Likitha, was pursuing her studies at Raghavendra Ayurvedic College in Karnataka’s Malladihalli. The police said she was found dead in her house in Basava Layout Tuesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that Likitha had been deeply distressed over alleged defamatory rumours suggesting she was in a relationship with a faculty member. She believed these rumours had severely harmed her reputation.