Ayurveda student dies by suicide over ‘defamatory rumours’ in Karnataka’s Chitradurga

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A 23-year-old Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) student allegedly died by suicide at her house in Holalkere town of the Chitradurga district in Karnataka, reportedly distressed over rumours linking her to a professor, the police said Thursday.
The deceased, identified as Likitha, was pursuing her studies at Raghavendra Ayurvedic College in Karnataka’s Malladihalli. The police said she was found dead in her house in Basava Layout Tuesday.
Preliminary reports indicate that Likitha had been deeply distressed over alleged defamatory rumours suggesting she was in a relationship with a faculty member. She believed these rumours had severely harmed her reputation.
In a purported suicide note, Likitha reportedly named a faculty member, his wife, and several female students, accusing them of harassment and defamation, and holding them responsible for her death.
According to a complaint filed by her father, Umashankar G N, a headmaster, Likitha had shared a cordial relationship with the faculty member, a lecturer at her college. He alleged that some classmates spread rumours implying an affair between them.
Umashankar further said that the repeated taunts and circulation of these allegations caused his daughter significant humiliation and emotional distress.
In his complaint, he identified the classmates he believes are responsible and has pursued legal action against them. The Holalkere police registered an FIR and began an investigation. Further probe is underway.
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