Two patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Karnataka’s Ballari died Wednesday, reportedly after a power cut in the hospital.

The hospital saw a loss of power between 6 am and 10 pm.

VIMS director Dr T Gangadhara Gouda said that the patients’ deaths following the power shutdown were a coincidence. However, the patient’s relatives alleged that their deaths were caused due to the shutdown.