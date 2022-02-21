Karnataka: Police suspect past criminal record may hold key to murder of Bajrang Dal worker

The police are looking at a series of crimes that a Bajrang Dal worker, Harsha Hindu (27), in Shivamogga region was involved in for a possible motive for the murder of the man on Sunday.

Crime records for the Shivamogga city reveal that Harsha Hindu was involved in at least five cases of assault and attempt to murder including several communal incidents of attacks on rival anti-social elements from the Muslim community.

The murder of Harsha Hindu has already been provided communal tones by a senior BJP minister from Shivamogga, K S Eshwarappa.

“A good worker of our party has been killed in Shivamogga. It has been done by Muslim goondas. The Muslim goondas were never so emboldened in Shivamogga and there should be action against such persons,” Eshwarappa said.

The Shivamogga region is represented in the Karnataka legislature by Eshwarappa, current Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. The city of Shivamogga is prone to communal violence on account of the presence of communal gangs that are allied with pro-Hindu and pro-Muslim political outfits.

In one of the most recent cases that was lodged against Harsha, he was accused by the police of being part of a mob that attacked Muslim traders in Shivamogga city on December 3, 2020 following a communal skirmish.

Cases of assault have been pending against Harsha since 2017 in the Doddapet police station, according to police records.

“We know who is behind the murder and they will be arrested. There are four to five people involved in the incident. We will send out a clear message that such incidents will be dealt with in a strong manner. There is some information that there are a couple of cases against the victim as well,” Jnanendra said on Monday.

The Additional Director General of Police S Murugan, who has been sent by the police top brass to Shivamogga to bring tensions down in the city, told the media on Monday that two persons linked to the murder of the Bajrang Dal worker has been arrested. “Four police teams have been constituted by the SP to investigate the case. We are in the process of arresting the main accused,” the ADGP said.

Tension prevailed in Shivamogga city during the funeral procession for the Bajrang Dal worker with incidents of stone throwing and arson being reported in some areas with sizeable number of Muslim residents.

“There have been a few incidents in some parts of the city. We are enforcing strong measures to maintain law and order,” the police official said.