Karnataka: Bajrang Dal members ‘attack’ Dalit man in Hassan district, Dalit organisations protest

Massive protests broke out in Sakleshpur under Hassan district in Karnataka Monday, after a few Bajrang Dal activists allegedly attacked a Dalit man while the latter was transporting his cow.

According to sources, Manjunath, the former vice president of Halasulige gram panchayat, was attacked by Bajrang Dal vigilantes. As news of the incident spread, several Dalit organisations staged protests in the district.

A case has been registered against Bajrang Dal activists Guru, Raghu, Kiran, Kaushik, Naveen, Lokesh, Shivu and others. The police have registered the case under Sections 341, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, a case of assault has also been registered against Manjunath’s relative Kalesh and eight others based on the complaint of Bajrang Dal activists.

Dalit leader SN Mallappa said Bajrang Dal activists in the guise of cow vigilantes were attacking Dalits and locals. “Also, the police officials have been booking false cases against Dalits and we demand withdrawal of the FIR against Dalits,” he added.