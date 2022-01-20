Karnataka: Bajrang Dal leader among four arrested for stabbing youth to death

The police said Monday evening, the four accused allegedly attacked Shamir Shahpur, 20, and Shamshir Pathan, 22, when the duo was returning home on a two-wheeler.

Two days after a group of men stabbed two youths, leading to the death of one, in the Nargund taluk of Gadag district, the Karnataka Police arrested four of the accused, including a Bajrang Dal leader, Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Bajrang Dal leader Sanju Nalvade and members of the outfit Gundya Muttappa Hiremath, Channu Chandrashekar Akki and Sakrappa Hanumanthappa Kakanur.

The police said Monday evening, the four accused allegedly attacked Shamir Shahpur, 20, and Shamshir Pathan, 22, when the duo was returning home on a two-wheeler. While Shamir died in the attack, Shamshir is undergoing treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

A police officer privy to the investigation said, “The duo was attacked allegedly because one of them had teased a girl a few months back. The members of Bajrang Dal wanted to take revenge. We arrested the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and the investigation is on to find out if there any connection between the murder of the youth and the eve-teasing incident.”

Shamir, a resident of Gadag, used to run a tea shop while Shamshir runs a photo studio.