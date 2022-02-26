Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist held after Dalit man he assaulted dies

A Bajrang Dal activist has been taken into custody for allegedly killing a Dalit man on Wednesday at Dharmasthala in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district.

Sources said that Krishna alias Kitta allegedly attacked Dinesh, a 41-year-old Dalit man, after the latter told others he had helped Krishna get the land where his shop stands. “Angered by this, Krishna dragged Dinesh around and punched him to his stomach and abdomen,” said a police complaint lodged by Dinesh’s mother Padmavathi. He complained of stomach ache later and around 2.51 am on Friday, he died at Government Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru.

A police official said Krishna had felt embarrassed before others that he had to seek the help of a Dalit to get his land papers. “We are yet to know whether there were other reasons as well. Krishna will be produced before court by today evening,” said the police officer.

The police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.