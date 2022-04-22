Karnataka azaan row: CM Bommai says instructions issued for harmonious resolution

Even as several right-wing groups have launched campaigns against playing the azaan through loudspeakers at mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday that instructions have been issued to resolve the issue harmoniously by holding peace committee meetings at the police station level.

“The process is going on. Everyone should follow the law, there is a high court order on azaan. A circular has already been issued in accordance with that. The rule also specifies the decibel level. The DG has already issued the circular,” Bommai told reporters in Kalaburagi.

After the campaign against halal meat sold by Muslim traders and the hijab row in the state, right-wing groups recently launched a campaign against azaan, the call for prayer from mosques.

The opposition parties have flayed right-wing groups and the BJP government over the communal campaigns in the state. Fringe activists have vowed to play the Hanuman Chalisa using loudspeakers in the morning to counter the azaan. Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik warned that if the government failed to remove microphones from all mosques, the Sene would intensify its protest by singing bhajans using loudspeakers in temples.