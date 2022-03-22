Karnataka axed 40,231 trees for infra projects in 2020-21, Bengal none: Bhupender Yadav

In 2020 and 2021, 40,231 trees were axed in Karnataka for public infrastructure projects. In the same period, 3,00,848 seedlings were planted in the state under compensatory afforestation at a cost of Rs 2.04 crore, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said in Parliament on Monday.

Yadav told the Lok Sabha that 3,097,721 trees were cut across the country for carrying out public infrastructure projects and 36,487,665 seedlings were planted for compensatory afforestation at a cumulative cost Rs 358.57 crore.

Madhya Pradesh (1,640,532), Uttar Pradesh (3,11,998), Odisha (2,23,375), Telangana (1,53,720) and Jharkhand (1,04,750) witnessed the maximum amount of tree felling, the ministry informed.

However, no trees were cut in West Bengal, Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram and Sikkim. Further, Delhi planted 55,343 seedlings and West Bengal 2,65,761.

“The permission for tree felling is accorded by the respective state governments/Union territory administrations under the provisions of various Acts, Rules, Guidelines and the directions of Hon’ble Courts. However, during 2020-21, proposals involving 30,97,721 number of trees have been accorded prior approval under the provisions of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 by the Ministry,” the minister said.

“The approvals of diversion proposals under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 is a continuous process. The state governments/UT administrations are required to carry out compensatory afforestation in lieu of forest areas allowed to be diverted for non-forestry use. Compensatory afforestation is an essential condition which is imposed when forest land is allowed to be used for non-forestry purposes under Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980,” he added.