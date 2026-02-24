End of office visit era: Karnataka launches automatic property mutation to fast-track 98% of khata transfers

The system was successfully piloted in the Mandya district before its rollout across Karnataka. It builds on earlier reforms from April 2024, which have already resulted in over 35 lakh automatic account transfers for services that do not require a notice period.

By: Express News Service
3 min readBengaluruFeb 24, 2026 07:15 PM IST
Karnataka khata transferUnder the new system, approval for all mutations will be automatically granted once the public notice period for objections to the change in property ownership ends. (Image generated using AI).
The Karnataka Government launched an automatic property mutation service Tuesday as part of the initiative to simplify the services provided by the Revenue Department.

Previously, for all mutations that required a seven-day or 15-day notice period, approval had to be granted by the relevant revenue inspector using a digital signature after the notice period concluded. This process caused delays in mutation approvals, as revenue inspectors were required to come to the office in person to provide their approval.

Under the new system, approval for all mutations will be automatically granted once the public notice period for objections to the change in property ownership ends. However, if the revenue inspector or the public raises objections or disputes within the 7-day or 15-day period, the software will put the mutation on hold.

The case will then be transferred to the tahsildar’s court using the revenue court case management system for the official to take a decision on the mutation application.

Another feature of the new system is aimed at helping revenue department officials. Earlier, if there was an objection to a mutation or approval was required, the revenue inspector had to come to the taluk office to submit it. But now, login access has been provided to revenue inspectors, allowing them to submit objections from any location through the software.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who launched the automated service at Vikasa Soudha, said the objective is to make the Revenue Department citizen‑friendly. Calling automatic mutation as a major milestone in reforming the Department, he said the automated service was tested successfully for a month in the Mandya district. “Today onwards, 98 per cent of all khata transfers will be automatic,” he said.

Khata transfers, he said, were earlier handled by village accountants. “It is now handled through the Bhoomi software. Citizens had to frequently visit government offices, and due to the arbitrariness of some officials, mismanagement, and harassment by middlemen, people suffered exploitation. The launch of automatic mutation will put an end to these problems. Citizens are no longer required to visit offices for account transfers as they can manage everything online from home using their mobile phones,” the minister said.

In April 2024, several Revenue Department services that do not require notice were made automatic. “Between April 1, 2024, and February 20, 2026, 35,11,987 account transfers were completed automatically. Earlier, revenue inspectors had to physically visit offices and provide fingerprint authentication. Now, everything is done online through digital signatures, saving officials’ time as well,” Gowda added.

