End of office visit era: Karnataka launches automatic property mutation to fast-track 98% of khata transfers

(Image generated using AI).

The Karnataka Government launched an automatic property mutation service Tuesday as part of the initiative to simplify the services provided by the Revenue Department.

Previously, for all mutations that required a seven-day or 15-day notice period, approval had to be granted by the relevant revenue inspector using a digital signature after the notice period concluded. This process caused delays in mutation approvals, as revenue inspectors were required to come to the office in person to provide their approval.

Under the new system, approval for all mutations will be automatically granted once the public notice period for objections to the change in property ownership ends. However, if the revenue inspector or the public raises objections or disputes within the 7-day or 15-day period, the software will put the mutation on hold.