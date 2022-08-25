scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Karnataka Assembly’s Monsoon session to begin on September 12

After the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the session will be held in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

State legislatures have an abysmal record in terms of number of sittings per year

The Karnataka cabinet Thursday decided to convene the Monsoon session of the state legislature for 10 working days from September 12.

After the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said that the session will be held in the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. The cabinet also gave administrative approval for the development of a vegetable market on 42.31 acre of land in Gulimangala village near to Singena Agrahara fruit market in Bengaluru.

“This is aimed at shifting the Kalasipalya market from the heart of the city and Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the same,” Madhuswamy said, adding Rs 48 crore will be utilised for land acquisition and Rs 52 crore for the development of the market.

The minister also said that there is a necessity to develop such markets in all four directions of the city in order to decongest Bengaluru.

The cabinet has also decided that the ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ scheme for the children of farmers will be extended to landless agriculture labourers too.

Aimed at promoting education, the Chief Minister’s Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme is the first-of-its-kind in the country under which a scholarship money of Rs 439.95 crore has been distributed among 10.03 lakh children. The scheme was subsequently extended to the children of weavers, fishermen and yellow board taxi drivers.

As announced in the Budget, the cabinet gave the administrative approval to start seven universities in seven district centres: Chamarajanagara, Bidar, Haveri, Hassan, Kodagu, Koppal and Bagalkote.

It was also decided to send a new proposal to the Centre to declare the areas around Gudekote Sloth Bear Sanctuary, Sharavathi Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and Kappatagudda wildlife sanctuary, as eco-sensitive zones.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 10:14:57 pm
