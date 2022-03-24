Uproar as Karnataka speaker, minister claim minorities will say ‘our RSS’ in future

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday witnessed an uproar over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after the speaker referred to it as “our RSS” and a BJP minister backed him saying all Muslims and Christians in the country would become part of the Hindu right-wing organisation in the future.

Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa made the remark after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri told Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan that the day was not far when everyone would have to accept the RSS—a statement Congress members took exception to.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, while discussing the law and order situation in the state, spoke about his friendship with BJP leaders and ministers. “It is important to maintain mutual respect. Irrespective of which political ideology one believes in, first come personal relationships and then come party differences—BJP, RSS, Congress and others,” Siddaramaiah said.

The speaker then asked the former Congress chief minister in a lighter vein, “Why are you feeling troubled about ‘our RSS’?” As Siddaramaiah started replying, Congress MLA Khan objected to Kageri’s choice of words. “You, as the speaker, are saying ‘our RSS’ sitting on that chair?” he asked.

The speaker responded, “Of course, it is ‘our RSS’. What else can it be? Sooner or later you will even have to call it your RSS.” A few Congress MLAs said they would never do so.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka joined in and said whether one liked it or not, all the top political offices beginning from those of the president and the prime minister were occupied by leaders who came from the RSS. Congress legislators called it the country’s “misfortune”.

It was then that Eshwarappa said, “All Muslims and Christians in the country, if not today, some day in the future, will associate themselves with the RSS. There is no doubt about it.”

This statement further irked Congress MLAs such as Khan, Priyank Kharge, KJ George, UT Khader, Anjali Nimbalkar, who criticised the pro-RSS statements.

And Kharge’s claim that the RSS had in the past burnt the Constitution at New Delhi’s Ramlila ground during a protest did not go down well with the speaker and BJP members. “This is not right. If you want to do politics, do it outside,” the speaker told the Congress legislator and adjourned the House until afternoon.