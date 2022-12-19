Karnataka Assembly session to start in Belagavi today amid border row with Maharashtra

The winter session of the Karnataka Assembly is all set to start in ‘disputed’ Belagavi today, against the backdrop of the recent border row between the southern state and neighbouring Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the district administration has banned Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane from entering Belagavi. Dhairyasheel Mane, a Lok Sabha member from Hatkanangle constituency in Maharashtra, had sought permission to take part in a protest to be held by Madhyavarti Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MMES) in Belagavi Monday.

Reacting to the recent agitation over the border dispute by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in Belagavi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said the organisation was indulging in such activities for the past 50 years. “The state government knows how to control the group and the same is being done to keep the MES in check,” he said.

Political observers said the 10-day Assembly session starting Monday is likely to be intense. Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure Sunday said 14 bills are likely to be tabled in the House. About 1,452 questions have been received from the representatives and the election for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly speaker will be held on December 21.

The voter data theft issue is likely to be raised prominently during the session. Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah Sunday said the party will raise several issues in the Assembly including voter data theft.

The SC/ST reservation bill seeking to hike reservation in jobs and education for the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories will also be introduced in the House.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said the Bill to replace the SC/ST Reservation Ordinance is one among a set of draft laws to be introduced in the legislature session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Meanwhile, with more than 61 organisations seeking permission from the district administration to hold protests during the Assembly session, Belagavi city has turned into a police fortress. The vehicles from Maharashtra are being checked thoroughly. According to police sources, nearly 5,000 police personnel including six SPs, 11 additional SPs, 43 deputy SPs, 95 police Inspectors, and 241 police sub-inspectors have been deployed in Belagavi.