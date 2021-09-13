Karnataka Assembly session likely to begin on stormy note

The first day of the Karnataka Assembly session is expected to begin on a stormy note, with the Opposition looking to corner on various issues, including Covid deaths. The Congress party is likely to put the government on the mat over its handling of the second wave.

The 10-day session will also see the Opposition raising issues of rising crimes and alleged corruption in various departments.

Meanwhile, the BJP government is expected to introduce new bills including one on imposing a ban on online gambling. This will be Bommai’s first session as Chief Minister. Former chief minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa is expected to attend the session. The BJP is hoping that the return of J C Madhuswamy as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister will blunt the Opposition’s attack.