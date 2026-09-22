‘Unscientific’: Karnataka Assembly rejects Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats

Karnataka MLAs have said the notification on the Western Ghats cannot be accepted in its present form. (File photo)

The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution seeking a review and necessary modifications to the Kasturirangan report on ecologically sensitive areas in the Western Ghats.

The resolution was passed following a detailed discussion on the union environment and forests ministry’s seventh draft notification to implement the report prepared by a high-level working group led by former Isro chief K Kasturirangan.

The notification, issued in July 2026 following directions from the National Green Tribunal, proposed to designate 20,668 square kilometres in 10 Karnataka districts as ecologically sensitive areas. MLAs cutting across party lines have said the notification cannot be accepted in its present form.