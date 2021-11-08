Karnataka: 2023 Assembly polls in mind, JDS launches in-house journal ‘Janata Patrike’

scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
November 8, 2021 5:49:27 pm
Ahead of the 2023 Assembly election, Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Monday launched a print edition of its in-house journal ‘Janata Patrike’.

Veteran journalist P Ramaiah along with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda released the first issue of ‘Janata Patrike’ edited by JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during ‘Janata Parva 2.0’, the second edition of the eight-day workshop for party leaders.

Kumaraswamy said the monthly magazine will not only serve as a guide for JDS party workers but also address issues related to the state, its language, major projects, policies and other issues of Karnataka.

The former chief minister who is also a movie distributor and producer already owns a private Kannada television channel and a news channel.

Earlier, the first edition of the workshop was held at Kumaraswamy’s farmhouse at Kethaganahalli near Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The second edition of the workshop will be held till November 15 in the Bengaluru office of the party.

Kumaraswamy said, “In this workshop, party cadres from two districts will be addressed and consulted with focus on the 2023 Assembly polls. People should not take JD(S) lightly and the party is serious about its mission of winning 123 seats in the next Assembly polls.”

In the recently-held bypolls to the Hanagal and Sindagi Assembly constituencies, JD(S) suffered a setback by losing deposit in both the seats.

