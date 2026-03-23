Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to switch to ballot paper for local polls amid BJP walkout

Minister Priyank Kharge said the Election Commission had failed to adequately address the concerns about electronic voting machines raised by political parties. (File photo)

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill 2026, which will replace electronic voting machines (EVMs) with ballot papers for local body polls in the state, passed the Assembly on Monday, even as the BJP walked out in protest against the “retrograde” legislation, with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka tearing up a copy of the Bill.

Piloting the Bill, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge argued that the legislation was necessary because the Election Commission of India (ECI) had failed to adequately address the concerns about EVMs raised by political parties.

Kharge said that ballot papers were being used in many states, such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam, for local body polls.