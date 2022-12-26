Karnataka Assembly passes Bill to raise SC, ST quotas; govt ‘will seek 9th schedule protection’

The Karnataka Assembly on Monday passed a Bill to increase the reservation for scheduled castes (from 15 per cent to 17 per cent) and scheduled tribes (from 3 per cent to 7 per cent). The BJP government said it would approach the party-led Union government to include the new law in the Constitution’s 9th schedule.

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in the Services under the State) Bill 2022 has to clear the Legislative Council now.

Though Opposition parties supported the Bill, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah expressed reservations that the Bill’s provisions breach the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent cap on quotas. “We welcome this bill but the central government must include it in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.”

Fellow Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said that representatives of the Union government had denied any increase in reservation. “This raises several doubts and also creates doubts over commitment. All we need is that Union government representatives should make an affirmative statement about the Bill,” he said.

Janata Dal (Secular) members demanded reservation in the private sector also. “Why cannot reservation be implemented in the private sector and in outsourced jobs?” JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda asked.

Siddaramaiah concurred with him. “There are only 2 per cent jobs with the government and they are being reduced because of disinvestment and privatisation. There are about 60,000 lakh jobs vacant (both central and state government jobs). It will really make a difference if reservation is implemented in the private sector,” the former chief minister said.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy then said he would look into the matter and bring it to the chief minister’s notice.

In March 2021, the BJP government under B S Yediyurappa set up a committee headed by retired high court judge Subhash B Adi to study the demands for changes in the reservation matrix. The committee gave its report on July 6 and cited a study by Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University, which stated that 74 per cent of tribal communities had remained invisible and that their literacy rates were lower than 3 per cent.

Before it, following a Karnataka High Court order, a committee headed by Justice Nagamohandas was formed in 2019 to study the conditions of the SCs and STs in the state. Its report, submitted in July 2020, said there was evidence of social and educational backwardness among the communities. Such backwardness was much starker in populations living in the far-flung areas in the Western Ghats and in the drier regions of the state, the report said, adding that people there were unable to get the benefits of reservation.