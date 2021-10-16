Karnataka: Assembly panel to order survey on Christian missionary work

A house committee of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on backward classes and minorities has decided to order a survey on Christian missionary work in the state to identify “unauthorised” people involved in the work.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the House committee on October 13 chaired by BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar, who had raised the issue of religious conversions in the Assembly on September 21 and alleged that his 72-year-old mother had converted to Christianity in Chitradurga district.

“We want to find out the number of authorised and unauthorised people engaged in church work,” he said.

The BJP government in Karnataka is known to be testing the ground for the introduction of an anti-conversion Bill. “We are serious about bringing in an anti-conversion law. We are looking at similar laws in other states and will decide,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said during a recent visit to the communally polarised Mangaluru region.



Over the past two months, there have been several incidents of right-wing groups disrupting prayer meetings organised by small Christian groups — especially in Dakshina Kannada region — on the basis of allegations of conversions being carried out at the meetings. Police cases have been filed in this regard in Dakshina Kannada in recent weeks. According to Shekhar, who is from Hosadurga region of Chitradurga district, directions have been issued to authorities in three backward districts of the state — Yadgir, Chidradurga and Vijayapura districts — to check on “conversion activity”.

“Officials have been asked to check along with the police on conversion activity in these districts. Officials have been asked to initiate stringent action when reports of conversion activity are received,” he said.

The committee is also looking at ways of preventing Scheduled Caste persons who convert to Christianity from availing reservation benefits, Shekhar said. On September 21, Shekhar had moved a motion in the State Legislature against alleged widespread conversions in the state and stated in the Assembly that his 72-year-old mother had converted to Christianity in his hometown. He sought curbs on conversions. A few days before the meeting of the House committee, Shekhar reported that 10 persons in his village, including his mother, had reverted to Hinduism.

Besides prevention of cow slaughter, inter-religious relationships and protection of Hindu culture, the BJP’s agenda includes prevention of conversions. In 2008, when the BJP was in power in Karnataka for the first time, Bajrang Dal activists carried out coordinated attacks on some churches in Mangaluru region, alleging that conversions were being carried out.

“There is an economic and social backdrop against which conversions occur. Many places where conversions are being alleged, like Chitradurga, are backward regions with a large SC population. The way to address the issue is through development, creation of jobs…” said a senior state official.