Karnataka assembly to have Ethics Committee: Speaker

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said that the Ethics Committee of the state legislature is likely to be formed during the upcoming session, starting from September 13.

“During the previous session I had held a meeting of the Joint Rules Committee, during which discussions were held regarding constituting the Ethics Committee. We have made necessary arrangements for it that includes certain changes and additions to the rule book. It will also be finalised during the session,” Kageri said.

The Speaker was addressing reporters ahead of the 10-day legislature session from September 13 to 24.

Kageri said that the “Best Legislator” award will be given away at the end of the upcoming session.

“We have done the necessary homework with regard to the best legislator award. A separate committee has been constituted for this and it will finalise (the best legislator). We have plans to give the award on the last day of the session (September 24),” he said.

Kageri also said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will address both houses of the state legislature during the upcoming monsoon session on September 24.

Regarding the Constitution Club, he said all efforts will be made to resolve issues in this regard and see to it that it starts operating for the benefit of the legislators.

The Speaker has also lifted the bar on the general public from attending and viewing the proceedings of the house.

The public were barred from the visitors gallery of the Assembly, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

A total of 18 Bills are lined up to be tabled in the session, of which 10 are new, four are to replace ordinances and four are pending in the Assembly, he said.