AIMIM to field 100 candidates in 2023 Karnataka Assembly election

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest in 100 of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023. AIMIM state president Usman Ghani told The Indian Express the party would concentrate its efforts in 52 constituencies reserved for SC/STs.

“We will have candidates in constituencies where SC/STs and minority communities are present in large numbers,” Ghani said. “We will contest more seats in North Karnataka where we have a strong base,” he added.

Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Basavakalyan, Hubballi, Belgaum, and Kushtagi are among the seats in which the AIMIM will field candidates for the next polls. The list of prospective candidates is being compiled and will be finalised soon, Ghani said.

For the 2018 polls, the party had allied with the JD(S) in the state “as we did not have a full-fledged organisation in constituencies of Karnataka.” AIMIM workers had campaigned for the JD(S) in 2018, he said, adding that they were yet to decide on allying with the regional party for the 2023 polls.

The AIMIM had fielded a similar number of candidates for the Assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh last year. By fielding candidates, AIMIM had attracted criticism from Opposition parties that it was indirectly helping the BJP by dividing the minority votes.