scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

AIMIM to field 100 candidates in 2023 Karnataka Assembly election

Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Basavakalyan, Hubballi, Belgaum, and Kushtagi are among the seats in which the AIMIM will field candidates for the Karnataka polls.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran, File)

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest in 100 of the 224 constituencies in Karnataka in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023. AIMIM state president Usman Ghani told The Indian Express the party would concentrate its efforts in 52 constituencies reserved for SC/STs.

“We will have candidates in constituencies where SC/STs and minority communities are present in large numbers,” Ghani said. “We will contest more seats in North Karnataka where we have a strong base,” he added.

Political Pulse |Late but with Deve Gowda back in gear, JD(S) ready for 2023 poll campaign launch

Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Basavakalyan, Hubballi, Belgaum, and Kushtagi are among the seats in which the AIMIM will field candidates for the next polls. The list of prospective candidates is being compiled and will be finalised soon, Ghani said.

For the 2018 polls, the party had allied with the JD(S) in the state “as we did not have a full-fledged organisation in constituencies of Karnataka.” AIMIM workers had campaigned for the JD(S) in 2018, he said, adding that they were yet to decide on allying with the regional party for the 2023 polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger
More from Bangalore

The AIMIM had fielded a similar number of candidates for the Assembly elections held in Uttar Pradesh last year. By fielding candidates, AIMIM had attracted criticism from Opposition parties that it was indirectly helping the BJP by dividing the minority votes.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:26:10 am
Next Story

Dera follower, accused in 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, shot dead in Punjab’s Faridkot

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement