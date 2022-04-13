Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP starts prep, three teams start statewide tour

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka in 2023, the state BJP unit has started its preparation starting Tuesday with top party leaders forming three teams that will hold conventions of the district- and booth-level workers across the state till April 24.

One of the teams is headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary in charge of the state, Arun Singh, who will lead the other two teams. Each team, comprising MLAs, ministers and senior leaders, will go across the state and review organisational activities by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bommai told reporters on Tuesday that ahead of the BJP State Executive Committee meet to be held on April 16 and 17, organisational targets have been set for party leaders from the booth level to those heading various morchas in each district. “The party is gaining in strength through the disciplined and dedicated work of party workers in the Coastal region. BJP will win maximum seats in the Coastal region in the coming days,” said Bommai in Mangaluru.

Bengaluru LIVE Updates | Karnataka minister Eshwarappa, aides booked after contractor Santosh Patil found dead

Replying to a question about whether the party would fight the election on the issue of Hindutva or the development report card of the state government, Bommai said, “We will face the election on the basis of development works of our government. The welfare of the fishermen, community development, tourism development, industrialisation, and the hard work of our party workers will help the party do well in the hustings.”

BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, who is touring North Karnataka, on Tuesday expressed confidence in the BJP coming back to power in the state. Speaking to reporters, Singh said, “The party has a strong leadership and guide in the form of former CM B S Yediyurappa in Karnataka, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is running the government successfully.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state earlier this month had set a target of 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly to state BJP leaders.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior State BJP leader said, “The party has scheduled this tour mainly to get to know the ground reality and how the government is performing. The feedback regarding the performance of the party in both state and centre will be taken from the MLA’s, elected members of the party, district and block level office-bearers.”

“All the three teams will prepare a report which will be submitted to the BJP national president J P Nadda for further strategy,” he added.

The tenure of the state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.