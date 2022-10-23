Karnataka Assembly Deputy Speaker Anand Mamani passes away

Anand Mamani, 56, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly, died Sunday after suffering from health-related complications.

Anand Mamani was a three-time legislator from the Savadatti constituency in the Belagavi district. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

During the monsoon session of the legislature held in September, he was rushed to a hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. He was a diabetic and had suffered a liver infection. He was shifted back to a Bengaluru hospital recently and was in a coma for the last few days.

Following his demise, the BJP called off its Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which was scheduled to be held at Chittapur and Aland in Kalaburagi district Sunday. The Kittur Utsava in Belagavi district, too, was cancelled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, among others, condoled the demise of Anand Mamani.

Bommai said that his last rites will be performed with full State honours. He noted that Anand Mamani’s father Chandrashekar Mamani, too, had died of cardiac arrest while serving as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. “His death is a great loss to the state and for me personally,” the chief minister said in a statement.