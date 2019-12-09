Karnataka bypoll results: BJP wins 12 out of 15 seats to retain majority; 11 defectors re-elected

Hubballi: BJP supporters celebrate after the party won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka securing the position of Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, in Hubballi, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (PTI) Hubballi: BJP supporters celebrate after the party won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka securing the position of Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, in Hubballi, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (PTI)

Karnataka bypoll results: In a boost to the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP in Karnataka, the party retained its majority in the Assembly by winning 12 out of the 15 seats that went to bypolls this month. The Congress managed to win only two seats (Hunasuru and Shivajinagar), while an Independent candidate, Sharath Bachegowda, who was earlier expelled from the BJP for anti-party activities, won from Hoskote.

As many as 11 BJP winners were those who defected from the Congress and JD(S).

The BJP candidates who won are: Arabail Shivara Hebbar (Yellapura), Narayana Gowda (K R Pete), B C Patil (Hirekerur), Shrimant Patil (Kagwad), Mahesh Kummathalli (Athani), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak), Arunkumar Guththur (Ranebennur), S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpura) and Byrathi Basavaraj (K R Puram).

CM Yediyurappa asserted that he would give a stable and pro-development government for the next three-and-a-half years — the remainder of his term.

11 defectors re-elected Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa blesses his BY Vijayendra after BJP won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka securing the position of Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, in Bengaluru. (Twitter/BSY) 11 defectors re-elected Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa blesses his BY Vijayendra after BJP won in 12 out of 15 assembly constituencies of Karnataka securing the position of Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state, in Bengaluru. (Twitter/BSY)

“Voters have given their verdict and the results are out. Now we have to focus on the development of the state. I will give a good administration in the next three-and-half years with the help of our ministers and MLAs,” he said.

The bye-elections were necessitated after a total of 17 rebel MLAs from the Congress and JD(S) defected to the BJP. The Speaker had disqualified them from the House under the anti-defection law, a decision that was later upheld by the Supreme Court. The Court, however, allowed the rebels to contest the bypolls.

Two seats — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski — remain vacant in the House, where elections are yet to be held due to pending cases in the Karnataka High Court.

Congress state top brass quits

Owning moral responsibility for the party’s poor show, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and Congress’ Karnataka chief Dinesh Gundu Rao tendered their resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee members during a press brief. (Express photo) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee members during a press brief. (Express photo)

“I express my sincere regrets for not being able to give satisfactory results in the recently concluded bye-elections held to Karnataka Legislative Assembly despite my sincere efforts,” Siddaramaiah said in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi. “I deem it necessary to step down as Leader of CLP by taking moral responsibility,” he said.

Giving a similar explanation, Rao also tendered his resignation. “I was given a free hand by Congress party to choose candidates for the bypolls and thereby take responsibility for this,” he during in a press briefing.

Lesson for Congress and JDS: Modi

Earlier in the day, hitting out at Congress and JDS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an election rally in Jharkhand said that the Karnataka results are a “lesson” for Congress and JDS which had “stolen the mandate through back door.”

I thank the people of Karnataka for placing their faith in @BJP4India. I congratulate CM @BSYBJP, team of Ministers in the state and the @BJP4Karnataka Karyakartas for serving people with utmost diligence. Karnataka has voted for development and punished opportunism. pic.twitter.com/1ZrN8OTpUb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Expressing gratitude to the people of Karnataka, Modi said, “Congress and its allies subverted mandate in Karnataka, stabbed it in the back. People today have taught them a lesson and punished them in a democratic way. These parties will now have to bite the dust.”

Adding that the results are an answer to people who say BJP has limited influence in the south, Modi in Hazaribagh said, “What the country thinks about political stability and for political stability how much the country trusts BJP, an example of that is in front of us today… BJP is leading on most seats. I express my gratitude towards people of Karnataka.”

