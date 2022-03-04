Karnataka News Live Updates: CM Bommai to present his maiden Budget today; Oppn to raise host of issues, including Mekedatu
Karnataka Budget Live Updates: Issues such as the Mekedatu project, state's finances, the hijab row and the evacuation of the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine are likely to be raised in the Assembly.
Karnataka Budget Live Updates: The budget session of Karnataka legislature will begin Friday, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his maiden budget on the first day.
The Opposition is expected to raise a host of issues, including the Mekedatu project. Congress ended its Mekedatu padyatra or “walk for water”, demanding the implementation of a reservoir project to boost drinking water supply to the Karnataka capital and its surrounding areas on Thursday. Other issues such as the state’s finances, the hijab row and the evacuation of the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine are likely to be raised in the Assembly.
Meanwhile, noting the traffic jams in Bengaluru due to protests, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to not permit protests anywhere in the city other than Freedom Park.
A day ahead of Karnataka Assembly’s budget session, Congress’s Mekedatu march ends
The Congress’s Mekedatu march, or “walk for water”, demanding the implementation of a reservoir project to boost drinking water supply to the Karnataka capital and its surrounding areas, concluded on Thursday with a massive rally at the National College grounds in Bengaluru.
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah castigated the state government saying that it did not have the guts to ask the Centre to implement the project. Congress state president D K Shivakumar said that more than 10 cases had been registered by the BJP government for carrying out a march for a public cause.
While the first leg of march drew a lot of attention amid increasing Covid-19 cases, some Congress leaders were not happy with Shivakumar’s decision to start the second leg from Sunday. An organiser of the march said, “The purpose of holding the march was to pressure the government and to build a narrative, especially in south Karnataka in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year. However, the prevailing Russia-Ukraine crisis, where Karnataka students are stranded, has hogged all the media coverage.” The march could have been restarted after the budget session starting on Friday.
Ahead of Karnataka budget, petition demands reduced fare on BMTC buses
Ahead of the Karnataka budget on March 4, Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a public transport advocacy group, submitted a petition to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and transport minister B Sriramulu to allocate Rs 1000 crore annually to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) so that bus fares could be reduced for general public and free for women, transgenders and senior citizens. The petition has garnered over 6500 signatures.
As part of its ‘Power The Pedal’ campaign, Greenpeace India will deliver 500 bicycles to low-wage women labourers in Bengaluru and Delhi. Aiming to eventually create a community of 5,000 women cyclists, the NGO over the last year has worked with women labourers in Delhi and Bengaluru, who helped it to test and design the bicycles to suit their needs.
"Vehicular emissions are one of the major contributors to air pollution in Bengaluru. It accounts for 30-40 per cent of the total air pollution of the city. In our recent report on air pollution in cities in southern India, we observed that the annual average PM2.5 and PM10 levels significantly exceeded WHO’s air quality standards. With the population in these cities only expected to grow, we are looking at a much greater disaster in the coming years if we do not adopt corrective measures now,” Avinash Kumar Chanchal, campaign manager, Greenpeace India said. Read more
The Karnataka Assembly's Budget session kicks off today (Friday), with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai set to present his maiden budget at 12.30 pm. The Opposition, meanwhile, is expected to raise a host of issues, including the Mekedatu project, hijab row, the state's finances and the stranded students in Ukraine.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!