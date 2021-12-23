BJP, Congress trade charges as Karnataka assembly debates anti-conversion bill

While discussing the anti-conversion Bill in the Karnataka legislative Assembly Thursday, leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and from Opposition parties traded harsh words, leading to occasional chaos in the House. The Assembly has taken up for consideration and passage the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021, commonly known as the anti-conversion Bill.

Speaking on the issue, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the Bill was being tabled to prevent forced and lured conversion. Joining him, state Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation J C Madhuswamy said the Bill was introduced to bring “public order”, and that it was not against the Constitution.

However, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah objected to the Bill.

Chaos ensued after Madhuswamy showed a law commission of Karnataka report which was prepared in 2016 over the Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion draft, during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as chief minister.

Defending himself, Siddaramaiah said the draft never came before the Cabinet and was never discussed. Madhuswamy agreed that the Bill was never discussed in the Cabinet, but pointed out that it had got the consent of the scrutiny committee.

To this, the Opposition responded that the details of the Bill were not same. Madhuswamy replied saying there have been two or three additions and rectifications to the 2016 draft.

Belagavi | ‘Anti-conversion bill being discussed in Karnataka Assembly today JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister places on record that this bill was actually initiated by Siddaramaiah lead govt in 2016 pic.twitter.com/7rWQlCiIPA — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

The law minister added that the intention of the 2016 report was to introduce the Bill, even though it wasn’t done. To this, Siddaramaiah responded that if the intention was to introduce the Bill, his party would have done it as they were in power for the next two years.

Following this, Siddaramaiah raised a demand to go through the documents and proceedings of 2016.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri adjourned the House for 10 minutes, and asked Madhuswamy and Siddaramaiah to come to his chamber to go through the documents.