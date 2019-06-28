Karnataka asks Uber and Ola to withdraw carpooling service

The Karnataka transport department on Friday informed cab aggregators Ola and Uber that their carpooling services are not permissible under the present Karnataka Transport Act.

Karnataka Transport commissioner Ikkeri told indianexpress.com that at a meeting he has directed Uber and Ola to withdraw their carpooling services immediately as they are not permissible under the present transport rules in the state. He would write to the state government to take a further decision on such carpooling services and until a mobility sharing policy is put in place, the carpooling services are not permissible.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Uber and TaxiforSure drivers and Owners Association, said, “ride sharing service by the Ola and Uber in the state is illegal and violation of the Motor Vehicle rule. There is no provision in the transport rule for this service, hence in the meeting we told the transport department to stop pooling service by aggregators.”

Explaining about the problem faced by the cab drivers due to the pooling service Pasha said, “There is no business to the driver after pool service been introduced and also there is no safety for the passengers and the drivers in this service, random people share the ride.”

Ola spokesperson refused to comment on the issue and said that they would be issuing a statement after consulting with their legal team.