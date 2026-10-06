Karnataka Asian Games gold medalists to get Rs 1 crore, 2% sports quota

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Karnataka has raised cash rewards for Asian Games 2026 medalists and announced a 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons in state government recruitment.
While declaring rewards worth Rs 8 crore to Asian Games medalists, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that gold medalists would now receive Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 35 lakh, silver medalists Rs 75 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medalists Rs 50 lakh (earlier Rs 15 lakh).
The announcement came during a felicitation ceremony held at Vidhana Soudha to honour the Karnataka athletes who brought laurels at the Asian Games 2026.
The hike in prize money comes amid sprinter M R Poovamma, a gold medal winner in the 4×400 relay and silver medallist in the mixed relay at the Asian Games, expressing disappointment over the negligence from her home state.
While other states had congratulated their Asian Games athletes for bringing glory to the country, Poovamma had stated that there was not even a single congratulatory message or call from the Karnataka government.
She had also said while other states were paying medal winners in crores, Karnataka continued to pay Rs 35 lakh, which could hardly support the sportspersons to focus.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who was also present at the function, said, “In addition to cash rewards, each of the eight medallists will receive Rs 5 lakh as a participation incentive for competing at the Asia Games 2026. There were 20 Karnataka athletes who qualified for the Asian Games. They will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh each. Qualifying to compete at the international level is itself a major achievement. The decision has therefore been taken to encourage not only medal winners but every Karnataka athlete who represented the state at the Games.”
Direct recruitment for medallists
The government also announced direct recruitment to Group B posts for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists. Parameshwara, who is also the Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, said the objective is to provide career security to athletes who bring honour to the state and the country through sporting excellence.
While a 2 per cent reservation has been introduced in direct recruitment, a notification in this regard was issued on October 3, providing direct recruitment to Group-A, Group-B, Group-C and Group-D posts across all levels of the state government.
Parameshwara said sportspersons should not have to worry about employment after achieving success in sports. The measure is intended not only to honour their sporting achievements but also to provide security for their future.
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