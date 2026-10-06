Karnataka Asian Games gold medalists to get Rs 1 crore, 2% sports quota

Karnataka has raised cash rewards for Asian Games 2026 medalists and announced a 2 per cent reservation for sportspersons in state government recruitment.

While declaring rewards worth Rs 8 crore to Asian Games medalists, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that gold medalists would now receive Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 35 lakh, silver medalists Rs 75 lakh instead of Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medalists Rs 50 lakh (earlier Rs 15 lakh).

The announcement came during a felicitation ceremony held at Vidhana Soudha to honour the Karnataka athletes who brought laurels at the Asian Games 2026.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The hike in prize money comes amid sprinter M R Poovamma, a gold medal winner in the 4×400 relay and silver medallist in the mixed relay at the Asian Games, expressing disappointment over the negligence from her home state.