Karnataka: ASHA workers demand immediate resolution to RCH web portal issues

Thousands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) from across Karnataka swamped Bengaluru’s Freedom Park Tuesday demanding an immediate resolution to issues concerning the reproductive and child health (RCH) web portal which has resulted in non-payment of remuneration.

ASHA workers are paid a fixed monthly salary of Rs 4,000 by the state government and Rs 2,000 by the Union government and other incentives. RCH portal is the key data entry system where details of the work done by them are uploaded and based on this the Union government releases their monthly remuneration. However, the system has been hit due to technical issues.

The protest was led by the All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) affiliate Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha. In a statement, the AIUTUC said: “The long-standing problem of the RCH portal has resulted in absolute non-payment and irregular deposition of their due wages and incentives for years together and a majority of the ASHA workers poured their outrage demanding the state government and the health and family welfare department to fix the impending issue immediately.”

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Santosh Hegde said that he was pained to hear the injustice ASHA workers are going through. “To let you all ASHA workers know, there is a provision of equal pay for equal work in our constitution but unfortunately this has only remained on paper, it is high time the government takes cognisance of the same and works towards its implementation,” he added.

Regarding the RCH portal issue, he said that though the issue is a bit technical, the responsibility to resolve it lies with the government. “I think that there is no difference between ASHA workers and government workers and unfortunately the legislature and the administrative wings have shown a blind eye with no remorse towards your growling issues. I am with all of you till my last breath and am ready to fight for the oppressed and exploited such as you,” Hegde said.

AIUTUC president K Radhakrishna said that the unity and movements of ASHA workers have set an example not only in the state but also in the country and people are looking up to them workers for inspiration to fight against injustice. “Your vigour and valor are giving new hopes to the working class movements and I would urge you all to continue with the same spirit and remain united as you always have been,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, D Nagalakshmi, state secretary, Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha (AIUTUC), said: “The RCH portal has been a long-standing issue, and it is a shame that the government has failed to address the issue though the government has been continuously trying hard to hinder such movements in the past but the strength and unfaltering unity of the ASHAs has always defeated any conspiracy of the government. Many organisations and the health and family welfare department have praised the ASHA workers for their unwavering commitment and dispassionate service towards healthcare but failed to provide their due monetary rights over the years.”

D Randeep, commissioner, health and family welfare services, acknowledged the demands of the ASHA workers as rightful and called for a meeting on May 27 for the resolution of their issues concerning RCH portal.