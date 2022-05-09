Karnataka: 6 arrested for killing history-sheeter in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru city police have arrested six people in connection with the murder of history-sheeter Rahul alias Kakke Rahul who was hacked to death on April 28.

The arrested are identified as Mahendra Shetty (27), Sushith (20) and Vishnu (20) from Yemmekere, Akshay Kumar (25) and Shubam (26) from Bolar, and Dilesh Bangera (21) from Morgansgate. Mahendra and Akshay worked as mechanics in the gulf and Sushith is pursuing a hotel management course at a private college in Mangaluru, said the police.

The police said that the difference between Rahul and Mahendra during a cricket match in 2016 led to the killing. In 2019, Rahul attacked Mahendra and his gang, injuring one of his associates Karthik.

In an attempt to avenge, Mahendra, Karthik and others hatched a conspiracy, said the police. According to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the accused came in two motorcycles carrying weapons and attacked Rahul. Shubam and Vishnu were involved in the murder conspiracy. Around seven or eight are yet to be arrested, he added.