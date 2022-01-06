Karnataka: ED arrest Kannada movie producer in Rs 250 crore co-operative society scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday announced the arrest of the chairman of a credit co-operative society in Karnataka in a Rs 250 crore cheating case.

The agency arrested Anand Balakrishna Appugol, chairman of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Urban Co-operative Credit Society in Belagavi City under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002. He has also produced the Kannada film ‘Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna’ starring Darshan Thoogudeepa.

ED had initiated investigations under PMLA based on the FIR registered by Khadebazar Police Station, Belagavi City in 2017 against Appugol and 15 others for embezzling more than Rs 232.69 crore collected from more than 1300 members through fixed deposits by promising them high rates of interest ranging from 12 to 16 per cent per annum. The accused persons did not return the money to the public in time and committed breach of trust and cheated the public at large.

ED had said that it had told them that they were able to attach 31 immovable assets and balances in 32 bank accounts to Rs 31.35 crore of Anand and his associates.

Anand colluded with others to divert funds and large sums collected from the gullible investors. These funds were further layered into immovable properties in the name of the accused and others. A total of 31 immovable properties consisting of agricultural land, commercial complexes, houses etc in Belagavi District, held in the name of Anand and others were attached.