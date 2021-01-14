Karnataka: Truck driver is first to be arrested under anti-cow slaughter bill

With the ordinance, the government had announced that there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state

Karnataka’s Chikmagalur police have arrested a truck driver under the newly-promulgated anti-cow slaughter ordinance for transporting cattle, the first case under the new ordinance.

The Sringeri police in the district have registered a case against Abid Ali for allegedly transporting 12 to 15 cattle in his truck from Ranebennur to Mangaluru. On January 8, Ali was also allegedly assaulted by a vigilantes who searched his truck.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay said Ali has now been charged under the new Ordinance.

“Since Ali was injured, he was taken to hospital and he is now being admitted in a hospital in his hometown Davangere and taking treatment,” police added.

Karnataka recently promulgated the anti-cow slaughter ordinance that prohibits slaughter of cattle and offers protection to those “acting in good faith” to save them, as the bill to this effect is yet to be cleared by the Legislative Council.

Under the ordinance, slaughter of cattle will lead to imprisonment of up to 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh, and subsequent offences will attract imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

According to the new ordinance, cattle is defined as a cow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years, while beef has been defined as the flesh of the cattle in any form.

The government has already said that, once it comes into effect, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state, however, slaughter houses will continue to function and beef consumption will not be prohibited with respect to buffalo meat, as buffaloes above the age of 13 can be slaughtered. Exemption has been made to slaughtering of terminally ill cattle or cattle suffering from contagious diseases or operated upon for experimental or research purposes.