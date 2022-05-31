scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Launch of Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini scheme for state govt employees soon: Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was instrumental in constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay of state government employees.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 31, 2022 11:44:53 am
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state cabinet had approved the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini cashless treatment scheme for state government employees and it would be launched soon.

CM Bommai, in his address after declaring open the Karnataka state government employees’ sports and cultural meet, said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa was instrumental in constituting the 7th Pay Commission to revise the pay of state government employees.

“It has been decided to constitute the 7th Pay Commission and remove the disparities in salary of the state government employees this year. Good services could be rendered to people of the state only when the employees are happy,” he said.

“Karnataka is a progressive state. It is the duty of the state government employees to ensure that the government services reach even the last man in the social order. You should have the honesty and sincerity to discharge your duties within the time frame,” Bommai said.

“Those heading the elected government and the bureaucracy are like two wheels of the progress chariot which should run in tandem for the progress of the state,” Bommai added.

Bommai recalled the able leadership of Yediyurappa in tackling the Covid first and second waves effectively with very good cooperation from the State government employees. The chief minister appreciated the leadership of the state government employees association president Shadakshari in protecting the interests of the employees.

(With inputs from agencies)

