Karnataka: Robbers tie house owner to chair, stab wife before fleeing with valuables near Dharmasthala

The incident took place at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. (Representative picture)

The Karnataka Police have intensified the search for a gang of nine robbers who allegedly stormed into a house near Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway and decamped with cash and gold ornaments worth lakhs.

According to Dakshina Kannada police, the nine-member gang tied the house owner to a chair and stabbed his wife before looting the house and fleeing with valuables.

Explaining the incident, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said the dacoits robbed the victims of Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and 240 grams of gold ornaments after breaking into the house at around 2.15 am.

“The house owner Thukrappa Shetty (an agriculturist) had come out to the balcony after the dog in the house began barking. He was tied to a chair and was threatened with knives held by the thieves who had covered their faces. Geetha, Shetty’s wife was stabbed when she opposed the move. She is now under treatment for her injuries in a hospital in Mangaluru,” Prasad said. He added that two special teams have been formed to catch the culprits.

Meanwhile, another police official said similar incidents were reported in the district earlier. “After a preliminary investigation, we suspect the same dacoity gang to be involved in this incident as well. We will investigate the matter from all angles to ascertain facts that will lead us to the culprits. A case has been registered at the Uppinangady police station,” the officer added.

