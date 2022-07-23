July 23, 2022 2:22:21 pm
The department of public education on Saturday approved Rs 992.16 crore for the construction of over 6,600 new classrooms in primary schools and high schools in Karnataka.
Government school students across the state have been complaining about the crumbling infrastructure in schools for a long time now. During the start of the 2022-23 academic year, students, in an interaction with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on May 16, complained of water leakages and poor ceiling work in their classrooms.
After repeated concerns flagged by the students, the government has decided to build over 6,601 classrooms for the academic year 2022-23. A statement by the department of education stated that 3,616 classrooms will be built in government higher primary schools at a cost of Rs 13.90 lakh each and 2,985 classrooms in government high schools will be built at a cost of Rs 16.40 lakh each. Further, the funds will also be used to construct over 1,500 classrooms in pre-university (PU) colleges.
The funds for the construction of classrooms will be utilised from School Development Planning, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, Comprehensive Environment Plan for the Mining Impact Zone and District Mineral Funds, the statement from the education department said. The government has also ensured that the construction of classrooms would be completed by the end of 2022.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messyPremium
Latest News
Karnataka approves Rs 992 crore to build 6,600 new classrooms in schools
The Archies casting director talks about casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘not because they’re a star kids’
Flash flood kills at least 17 people in southern Iran
Unsung heroes: This history buff’s love for sharing knowledge has Kannadigas hooked
NEET-PG 2022 counselling to begin on September 1
Someone made a Kesariya version without Love Storiyan and netizens can’t get enough of it
Explained: Why DGCA amended rules for boarding specially abled people on aircraft
Fishermen handover ambergris worth Rs 28 crore found from sea
Explained: The ICJ’s latest judgment in the case of genocide against Myanmar
How the grain deal between Ukraine and Russia will work
In Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s wife Olena Zelenska dressed for Ukraine
Could HIMARS turn the tide of war in Ukraine?