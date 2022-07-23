Karnataka approves Rs 992 crore to build 6,600 new classrooms in schools

The department of public education on Saturday approved Rs 992.16 crore for the construction of over 6,600 new classrooms in primary schools and high schools in Karnataka.

Government school students across the state have been complaining about the crumbling infrastructure in schools for a long time now. During the start of the 2022-23 academic year, students, in an interaction with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on May 16, complained of water leakages and poor ceiling work in their classrooms.

After repeated concerns flagged by the students, the government has decided to build over 6,601 classrooms for the academic year 2022-23. A statement by the department of education stated that 3,616 classrooms will be built in government higher primary schools at a cost of Rs 13.90 lakh each and 2,985 classrooms in government high schools will be built at a cost of Rs 16.40 lakh each. Further, the funds will also be used to construct over 1,500 classrooms in pre-university (PU) colleges.

The funds for the construction of classrooms will be utilised from School Development Planning, Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, Comprehensive Environment Plan for the Mining Impact Zone and District Mineral Funds, the statement from the education department said. The government has also ensured that the construction of classrooms would be completed by the end of 2022.