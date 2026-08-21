Karnataka Apartment Bill 2026: 75% rule, common areas, compensation explained

The Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, was passed by the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Piloting the Bill, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said existing legislation did not clarify common area ownership in apartment complexes. “There are already disputes about that. Tomorrow, when the building has to be demolished and rebuilt, there is also no clarity about ownership of common areas,” he added.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority has also failed to tackle several issues, the minister said, noting that apartment complexes have registered under different laws. “As a result, some apartment complexes have two to three groups claiming to be official representatives. So, the law is being introduced to provide relief for apartment owners. Under this law, all Resident Welfare Organisations must be formed as per the Bill,” he further said.