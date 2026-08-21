Karnataka Apartment Bill 2026: 75% rule, common areas, compensation explained

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The Karnataka Apartment (Ownership and Management) Bill, 2026, was passed by the Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Piloting the Bill, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said existing legislation did not clarify common area ownership in apartment complexes. “There are already disputes about that. Tomorrow, when the building has to be demolished and rebuilt, there is also no clarity about ownership of common areas,” he added.
The Real Estate Regulatory Authority has also failed to tackle several issues, the minister said, noting that apartment complexes have registered under different laws. “As a result, some apartment complexes have two to three groups claiming to be official representatives. So, the law is being introduced to provide relief for apartment owners. Under this law, all Resident Welfare Organisations must be formed as per the Bill,” he further said.
Other key issues addressed by the Bill include the management of common areas, how these areas should be transferred from the builder, how to resolve disputes, and appointing competent authorities to resolve those disputes.
Additionally, the Bill introduces a provision that allows for the reconstruction of old apartments when their safety is compromised. If 75 per cent of the residents opt for reconstruction, there is a provision for that. “Those who do not agree will get compensation amounting to twice the value of the property,” he further said.
Another Bill passed was the Karnataka Municipalities (Amendment) Act, 2026, which was a move to provide ‘A’ Khata to residents of unauthorised layouts in urban centres outside Bengaluru. Gowda, who piloted this Bill, said the law will ensure ‘bhoo guarantee (land guarantee)’ for all residents of the state.
“Since they have not done layouts as per law, we will declare the road as a public road irrespective of the road width. Then we can provide documents for these people. Lakhs of layout residents will benefit,” he said.
The Bills were passed without discussion as the Opposition BJP and JD(S) continued their protest inside the Assembly demanding the resignation of minister B Nagendra over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.
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