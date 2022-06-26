Karnataka: Anyone involved in illegal abortion will face legal action, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Sunday said anyone involved in carrying out illegal abortions will face legal action. Bommai made the remark after seven foetuses were found discarded under a bridge at Mudalagi town in Belagavi district Friday.

The foetuses allegedly belonged to the Venkatesh Maternity and Infertility Centre in Mudalagi.

Speaking to reporters at Belagavi, the CM said, “It is a very serious issue. The information regarding the nursing home involved in this case has been obtained. The deputy commissioner has initiated action against the institute. I have ordered a detailed probe into it.”

The district health office has already sealed the Venkatesh Maternity and Infertility Centre after the institute’s head reportedly admitted that they carried out abortions at the centre. The police and district health departments also conducted raids on other maternity and infertility centres in the city on both Saturday and Sunday.

According to a police officer, Dr Veena Kanakareddy of the Venkatesh Maternity and Infertility Centre has admitted that the discarded foetuses were from their hospital. The centre had shifted from Mahalingapur to Mudalagi town in 2019 and the abandoned foetuses were reportedly aborted between 2013 and 2016. “They had preserved them as specimens in containers to show them to pregnant women but they were disposed of without Veena’s knowledge. However, no documents have been provided to support Veena’s version,” said the police officer.

The district health department has constituted a special investigation team to inquire into the matter. According to officials, the foetuses were about five to seven months old.