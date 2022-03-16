Karnataka anti-corruption bureau raids 18 govt officials across state for disproportionate assets

The Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday conducted raids against 18 officers regarding disproportionate asset cases and started searches at 75 places across the state.

According to ACB officials, around 100 officers and 300 staff are conducting the raids on the officers working in different government offices. The ACB officials started the search early in the morning and found several documents related to property, a large quantity of gold jewellery and sandalwood.

The ACB officials found 3 kg of sandalwood at the home of a Range Forest Officer (RFO) in Badami district’s Bagalkot and Rs 7 lakh cash and gold and silver inside a dustbin in the house of Ashok Reddy Patil, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) with Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited.

The searches were being conducted on Gnanendra Kumar, the additional commissioner transport, Road Transport and Safety, Bengaluru, Rakesh Kumar, BDA, Town planning, Ramesh Kankatte, RFO, Social Forestry, Yadgir, Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, an executive engineer of Koujalagi Division, Basava Kumar S Annigeri, a shirastedar at Gadag DC office; Gapinath Sa N Malagi, the project manager with Nirmiti Kendra at Vijayapura; B K Shivakumar, additional director of Industries and Commerce, Bengaluru; Shivanand P Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO of Badami in Bagalkot and Manjunath, assistant commissioner in Ramanagar.

Srinivas, the general manager with Social welfare Department at Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; Krishnan AE, APMC, Haveri; Chaluvaraj, excise inspector, Gundlupet Taluk in Chamarajanagar district; Girish, an assistant engineer with the National Highway Subdivision; Balakrishna H N, police inspector, Vijayanagara police station; Gavirangappa, AEE with Chikkamagaluru PWD; Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE with Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited at Devadurga in Raichur and Daya Sunder Raju, AEE with KPTCL in Dakshina Kannada.