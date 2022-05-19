Karnataka: Day after governor’s nod to anti-conversion ordinance, pastor and wife arrested

A day after the Karnataka governor gave assent to the Right To Freedom of Religion Ordinance, a pastor and his wife in Karnataka were arrested on Wednesday for alleged forcible conversions in Kodagu district.

Pastor Kuryichan V, 62, and his wife Salenamma, 57, who hail from Wayanad in Kerala, were arrested after a right-wing group complained to the police that the pastor was forcibly converting labourers working in the coffee estates.

A video of members of the right-wing group barging into the pastor’s house in Manchalli village in Kodagu went viral. “Tell us, how many people have you converted? How much money have you collected and where are your bank accounts?” a man can be heard asking in the video.

The Kutta police said that the couple have been booked under Section 295 (a) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code. If the government issues a gazette notification, we will charge them with the new anti-conversion law, a police officer said.

The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Ordinance got the assent of Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Tuesday. It aims to prevent conversions under various circumstances. A jail term of 3-5 years and a fine of Rs 25,000 has been proposed for people violating the law and converting people from general categories and a jail term of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for people converting minors, women and persons from the SC and ST communities.

On Wednesday, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado said that the Karnataka government has let down the Christian population in the state. “The Christian community feels betrayed when its sentiments are not taken note of and its selfless services in the fields of education, healthcare and other social areas for the welfare of all the communities are not taken into consideration,” he said.

“For the past couple of months, we had repeatedly drawn to the attention of the state government and general public that this said-bill was irrelevant and malicious, and it only aimed at dividing the Christians from other religious minorities. When we came to know that this bill was sent to the governor of Karnataka for his assent, our delegation had met him and made an earnest appeal to him not to give assent…unfortunately, our request was not honoured,” he added.

The archbishop said the Christian community would now pursue the options available to it to democratically ensure that this law will not come into force.