Karnataka to soon have anti-conversion law, says Chief Minister Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state will soon implement an anti- conversion law.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said, “Seers of various mutts have appealed to the state government for implementing the Act to ban religious conversions in the state. The government is already studying the laws passed by some states in this regard. Karnataka will soon come out with its own version.”

Replying to a question regarding the issue, the Chief Minister said that the Constitution is clear against conversions by means of force and inducements. “I have spoken against this in the past too.”

On Friday, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti convener Mohana Gowda, under whose aegis the event was organised, and over 50 seers of various religious orders met Bommai and stressed on the need for a law banning religious conversions.

Shri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik, Santhosh Guruji, Siddalinga Swami and Pranavananda Swami were among the delegates.

In a statement released by Gowda, Muthalik was quoted as saying that schools and hospitals are being used for religious conversions and many illegal churches were also coming up in the state.

The delegates also asked the Chief Minister that converts should be denied benefits meant for people belonging to the the Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes.